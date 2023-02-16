Oyo Residents Await Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Team (Video, Pictures)

Nigeria Decides: Massive Crowd As Oyo Residents Await Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Team (Video)

Residents of Oyo State have gathered in big numbers to await Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as the APC presidential candidate’s campaign train arrives in the state today.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvvWe2SaAqI

With only a few days until the presidential elections, the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu campaign appears to be growing rapidly; here are some early photos and videos from the event.

