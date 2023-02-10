Ozubulu-Ihembosi-Ukpor Road Flag-Off: Soludo Promises More Dividends Under APGA

The 6.05 km long Ozubulu-Ihembosi-Ukpor Road has officially begun construction under the direction of Anambra State Governor Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

Governor Soludo commended the residents of Ekwusigo for their support for him in his speech at Ihembosi.

“When the entire area was under water, I heard your cries. In keeping with the APGA motto, we choose to pay attention to your request.

“The stakeholders of Ekwusigo, the most important road, affirmed the same position when I asked them. We reacted by getting ready for it.

“I appreciate you supporting us in the most recent governorship race. Out of the 12 wards in Ekwusigo, we prevailed in 9 of them.

“When it comes to the contractors, we want good roads. Remember that it is guaranteed to last for a minimum of 20 years.

“Despite the lack of funding, work is still being done in all 21 of the local governments of the state because of the state’s road crisis. In the areas of education, health, youth empowerment, and other things, we are making significant progress.

“Anything you can do to empower youth is desirable and will go a long way since they are the future.

The Governor summed up by saying, “You people mentioned that Ekwusigo had always won elections in favor of APGA and this approaching election should not be an exception.

The road has 11.6 kilometers of drain, box culverts, and sub base, among other features, the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma, emphasized, adding that it is one of the major roads in which the Governor has expressed interest.

“The road will endure 20 years and will end the flooding issue in this area.

“We exhort the locals to take ownership of the project. It will be completed in 10 months “, the Commissioner noted.

The State Chairman of APGA, Sir Norbert Obi, and the Commissioner for Housing, Barr. Pauly Onyeka, both of whom are from the area, described the Governor as a promise keeper and begged for additional dividends, assuring that as usual, the party will easily win in Ekwusigo.

The Transition Comittee Chairman for Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Hon Chimezie Obi, Chief Protocol officer, Hon Chinedu Nwoye, all APGA candidates in Ekwusigo attended the event.

https://www.solutionreporters.com/2023/02/09/ozubulu-ihembosi-ukpor-road-flagged-off-soludo-promises-more-dividends-under-apga/