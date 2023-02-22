Paul Adefarasin’s Saul Analogy And The Responses

Paul Adefarasin who leads House on the Rocks came under fire in the last 24 hours for his claim that there will be another Saul before David.

For non Bible scholars, David was the one after God’s heart while Saul was someone who fell out of favor with court by his actions.

He claimed that there will be a Saul before David.

He came under heavy fire and people feel he is just being dragged for not taking a stand.

However the reason he is being called out is for lying and hypocrisy.

1. In April 2022 he was very vocal about the church taking a stand, it was he who declared that no Christian should be on the sidelines.

2. He claimed Christians will give block votes to a certain candidate who they will name before election.

3. After the primaries people speculate that his preferred candidate didn’t win and instead of being a decent human being and saying he was guided by his personal bias went to lie that it was some sort of revelation.

4. He is being disagreed with because the Bible instructs that we condemn prophets who lie and claim their personal bias is a revelation from God.

Ezekiel 13:1: Ezekiel, son of man, condemn the prophets of Israel who say they speak in my name, but who preach messages that come from their own imagination.

5. He has the right as a human being and an individual to want to support a candidate and decide to change his mind when his candidate didn’t appear but he doesn’t have the right to use the Bible to manipulate Christians into whatever thing he has put himself in currently.

Paul Adefarasin Reacts

Friends, you have kept me busy with your tweets, posts, and comments. Though many are harsh, I appreciate your feedback and I still want to take a minute to share my stance with you again, in the hope that you may gain a clearer understanding.

As with all of you, I identify as a Nigerian and a patriot, so undoubtedly, I share in your pain. Living in Nigeria, I share the desire for a working country and that is why we all consider this election critical in our collective quest for a New Nigeria.

I really believe that it will happen, and I wish that you could see what I see – the hope that the parable of Saul and David brings – the after-victory. I understand that there are varying interpretations of the parable of Saul & David, and that is fine.

However, remember that the giver of the parable is the One that can give meaning to it. God gave me that parable and even as I released it, I have continued to search for it’s applicable meaning to the present Nigerian circumstances.

I feel blessed to have your ear, however, I will ask that you listen deeply for understanding, so that you do not miss the message.

Saul, instead of trusting in God, tried to manipulate things and even discountenanced his mentor, Samuel. David on the other hand stumbled, but never stuttered, he was delayed but not too late.

So, whether Saul represents our past or our present, only God knows. Whether David represents the future or now, I can’t tell. In any case, the ‘wise’ will wait for the election period to play itself out, before concluding or judging the messenger.

Finally, kindly remember that I shepherd people of all parties, and if that parable was taken in offense, my intention was not to offend you.

However, I stand by what I heard God say to me: that Saul came before David. This means that even if this election does not go the way that you want it to go, don’t be disappointed.

Every election will produce some disappointment for the camps of the candidates who lose. God’s will shall still come to pass in Nigeria. It will happen and His ‘David’ will rise to the role. We will get there. Remember, we are all in this together.

If you have your PVC, it is a token of your faith in a New Nigeria. Go out and vote as your convictions lead you, and watch God Almighty do what only He can do.

https://twitter.com/pauladefarasin/status/1628075225047871498