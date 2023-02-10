Peter Obi Backs Shutting Down Of Universities To Enable Students Vote

Peter Obi supports shutting down of universities to enable students vote,
In his words
I heartily welcome the decision of the National Universities Commission (NUC), to close universities ahead of the 2023 general elections. So as to enable the students participate in the polls and exercise their constitutional rights to vote. -PO
https://twitter.com/PeterObi/status/1623760639775674369?t=jzmGbQjXY_JHDcZjUYYEQg&s=19
