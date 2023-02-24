Peter Obi Can’t Win Presidential Election – Labour Party Chairmen

The chairmen of the Labour Party in the 36 states of the federation have declared that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi cannot win the presidential election on Saturday.

They accused Obi of neglecting them in the running of his campaign and mobilisation activities.

Sani Abdulsalam, Gombe State LP chairman and co-ordinating chairman for the 36 States, Sani at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, said such tendencies could affect the party’s performance at the polls.

Abdulsalam said the 36 state Chairmen of the party had never been respected by the party leadership and also its presidential candidate.

He said Obi deliberately mismanaged their goodwill with the imposition of his members and other support groups that decamped with him in May 2022 to the party.

Of note, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, was the meeting we had with the National Chairman in the party head office where a discussion was held about the logistics support for state chapters and National officers towards effective Mobilisation of our members for the presidential and National Assembly election on Saturday, February 25, 2023

“To our surprise, the National Chairman said the Presidential candidate has no confidence in all the 36 state chapters’ leadership but would rather choose to work with their cronies and support group that came with him,” he said.

According to him, the greatest shock from the National Chairman was that money for agents would not be sent to any State Chairman or National officers except those three NWC members, including a woman and that all state Chairmen and 19 other members already picked by Obi himself would be given monies meant for party agents and that an alert would be received by 10 pm tonight Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

“As of now, no alert has been received by any State Chairmen and information reaching us confirmed that money was paid based on ethnic and religious consideration because only persons of a particular ethnic group currently run the campaign of Mr Peter Obi in cohort with the National Chairman, has polluted the party,” he said.

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2023/02/23/blunt-truth-peter-obi-cant-win-presidential-election-labour-party-chairmen/