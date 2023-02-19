Peter Obi Is Unknown In Taraba, Says Supporter Who Went For Field Analysis (Pix)

So I safely arrived my destination yesterday evening and set out immediately to do a field analysis. I wasn’t really impressed with the outcome.

I visited the outskirts of Wukari to a community called Hyuku and I was shocked some people I met there doesn’t know @PeterObi

This is supposed to be one of our stronghold and support base in Taraba state because it’s a Christian dominated area.

I felt so ashamed because it seemed like nothing has been done to sensitize this community for some of them not to know PO.

Obidients, this is a call to activate our strongholds, we must not leave any stone unturned in our bases.

Am certain there are many other communities like this scattered across Taraba central and Taraba north not to mention the entire 36 states of the federation.

There’s a lot of work to be done fam, let’s all move out with all strength and vigor and get it done. It’s a fight to finish and we’re not backing down at this last lap.

For us at @UpNorth4Obi we have flagged off Project #LastDance and we’re currently on it. We’re winning!

