Peter Obi Will Get More Votes From North Than South – Ibrahim Abdulkareem

Adeola Bodunrin

Ahead of the 2023 election, Ibrahim Abdulkareem, the Director-General (DG) of the Peter Obi-Yusuf Datti-Ahmed Independent Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has explained why the Labour Party candidate will get more votes from the Northern region than the South.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Abdulkareem stated that Obi will garner more votes in northern Nigeria than in the southern part of the country because the people of the north are angry and tired of insecurity, illiteracy, unemployment, amongst other issues.

“Let me tell you what is happening in the north: a lot of people feel that Peter Obi is not going to have votes from the north,” Abdulkareem said while speaking on Channels TV on Wednesday.

“By the special grace of God, he is going to get more votes from the north, even maybe than from some southern parts of the country, because the anger is more in the north than the people in the south.”

https://politicsnigeria.com/2023-why-peter-obi-will-get-more-votes-from-north-than-south-campaign-dg/