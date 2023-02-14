Peter Obi Will Not Win Presidential Election – Prophet Bempah

The General Overseer of Authority Arena Ministry Nationwide Prophet Boateng Tony Bempah has declared the presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP) Peter Obi will not win the February 25 presidential poll.

Bempah spoke on Tuesday after an all-night service at his Benue State Branch

He said the Labour Party presidential candidate lacks the wherewithal to fix the nation’s mirage of problems.

He said the country was passing through its most trying moment and needs someone with good knowledge of where things started nosediving to restore its glory.

