Peter Obi Wins FCT Presidential Election

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has emerged as the winner of the presidential election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Mr Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, secured 281,717 votes, Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC polled 90,902 votes while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP got 74,199 votes.

The Labour Party candidate defeated his closes challenger with 190815 votes.

The Federal Capital Territory has six area councils—Gwagwalada, Abaji, Kwali, Gwagwalada, Bwari and Abuja Municipal.

Out of the six area councils, Labour Party won four, while the APC won two.

Mr Obi’s largest victory was in Abuja Municipal (AMAC), where he secured over 70 per cent of the votes cast and defeated his closest challenger with over 140,000 votes.

