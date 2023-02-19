Peter Obi’s Presidential Ambition Dead On Arrival – Tambuwal

The Director General of the Atiku/Okowa campaign and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal has described the Presidential ambition of the Labour Party Candidate, Mr Peter Obi as dead on arrival

Tambuwal said this at the grand finale of the PDP’s presidential campaign rally held in Yola, Adamawa.

The Sokoto Governor said, “ I commend all our party leaders and members for all the efforts, when the campaign started, we had 18 contestants and the leading candidate is Atiku and the leading ticket is Atiku/Okowa. We are not ethnic bigots.

We presented candidates that are ready for the election and serve Nigerians. Other candidates don’t have the experiences of Atiku and Okowa.

“As a former Speaker, I know the difference and it is only Atiku/Okowa that can move the country forward. The ticket reflects pan Nigeria. We won’t vote for APC, again.

Tambuwal criticized Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi saying his presidential ambition is dead and buried.

The Sokoto governor said, “When Peter Obi was governor of Anambra he didn’t conduct one local govt election.

“How could he attempt to be president when he couldn’t conduct local govt elections? He is not Democratic enough. As far as I am concerned Peter Obi’s candidature is dead on arrival.”

Peter Obi had attended a function in Adamawa where he was greeted by a mammoth crowd, a development many believed would have rattled the PDP in Adamawa.