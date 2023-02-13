Photo Of Boy Who Stood In Front Of Obi’s Convoy Fraudulently Put Up For Sale (Pix)

Viral Photo Of Boy Who Stood In Front Of Obi’s Convoy At Lagos Rally Fraudulently Put Up For Sale

The viral photo of a boy, identified as Yusuf Alimi, who stood in front of the Labour Party, Peter Obi’s convoy at Lagos rally, has been fraudulently put up on sale in an NFT marketplace called OpenSea.

Esther Umoh, who shot the picture, revealed this via her Twitter handle on Sunday.

She shared a screenshot of the picture on the OpenSea and wrote,

Putting up my work on @opensea without my permission is really not a great thing to do. I don’t know who this person is. Out of 7 siblings, 4 are lawyers. Please act responsibly. I don’t like wahala.

https://twitter.com/EstherUmoh10/status/1624672163369308162?t=w3vZwRlPZSN93cfvlLXpkw&s=19

The photo is put up for sale at $770.25 price on OpenSea, despite the water mark on the photo with the word ‘pendrops’.