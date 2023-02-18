Pictures As Enugu North Senatorial District PDP Holds Campaign Rally

End of Discussion!

Enugu North Senatorial District is #PDP! PDP is Enugu North Senatorial District!

Enugu State is PDP, PDP is Enugu State!

The Enugu North Senatorial District Endorsement Rally for #Governor Ifeanyi #Ugwuanyi of #Enugu State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the district, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, the party’s candidates for House of Representatives and State House of Assembly positions in the zone, and other PDP candidates in the forthcoming general election.

PDP all the way!

