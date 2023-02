Thank you the good people of Imo State. You have spoken loud and clear. We will walk together into a more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

I also appreciate the presence of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari at the rally today.

Thank you!

https://twitter.com/officialABAT/status/1625583636555628545?t=QFQQLcBp2aLkGIzqkKlTlw&s=19