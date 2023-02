Peter Obi was also in Southern Gombe Today 🔥🔥🔥 He covered 3 cities in Adamawa and Gombe state today.

He visited Cham and Kaltung all in Gombe today. Kaltungo is a local govt immediately after Billiri LGA. While Cham is a town in Balanga LGA.

Peter Obi is very hardworking! Very energetic and vibrant! We need a President who will work for the country not a frequent medical tourist.

