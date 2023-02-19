Pictures Of Peter Obi Alighting From ANAP Jet Despite Denial

Few days back, When the news of ANAP foundation sponsoring Peter Obi’s campaign with their jet for transportation broke.

ANAP foundation through its official twitter account dismissed the claim as a lie targeted at their ANAP & NOI polls ; which project Peter Obi as the frontrunner of the presidential election; Calling it ‘an act of desperation of some persons to present the photo as a proof of bias by the polls’.

The link to the ANAP official statement denying the claim on twitter here:
https://twitter.com/anapfoundation/status/1626516657500717056?t=PcIi0J3VnwzUMS3gziGrpg&s=19

Today , Pictures emerged of Peter Obi actually highlighting off the same ANAP jet. Infact Peter Obi tweeted it himself during one of his campaign in Kwara state.

