Please Help Me Decide On This Present Job Offer

Hello nairalander

Presently I’m working with a company as warehouse officer, we work Monday till Saturday including public holidays. I have worked for about 7months with this company…

While working for this company, I have been applying for jobs with high pays and luckily, I got an invite from a skin care production company as an inventory manager, which I went for the interview and I did very well.

The next day, they called me that im really qualify for the job and they will like me to resume with them quickly..

Mind you, im yet to resign from this said company I’m working it, and when you want to resign you must give them three weeks notice..

This new company pay is ok and it’s more closer than this place I’m working and the working days is ok too… Working days is just only Tuesday- Saturday..

Now the problem I’m having with them is that, the lady that called me (don’t know if she is the hr ) Said I will b on probation for 2months and I will b paid 70% of my salary that after probation, if I meet up with what the company want, that when I will be paid my full salary and given offer letter…

Which I didn’t really buy that idea because where I’m working presently, I was given offer letter before I resumed and all this was stated ( probation period and salary)and I wasn’t paid 70% of my salary.. but after my probation for Three months, 5k was added to my salary anyway

NB: ( this new place is just 15k higher than this place I’m working )

But I told the lady that I will only resume if I will been given an offer letter which we didn’t concluded better on phone.. but I informed the lady I will resume on Tuesday next week… Because she said I should come and talk to the person in charge..

Now I HV made my decision which I’m yet to tell them.. my decision is that… Untill I received an offer letter, dat when I will resign here and resume with them properly and I won’t accept the 70% of the salary either 90percent or I should be paid in full… Because this position I’m applying for I already have over 2yrs experience.

Now the question, is it better I tell them my decision when I resume there on Tuesday since I will be talking to the person in charge or I should just sent the lady my decision via email, so as to communicate with the management and let me know their decision…

Which do you think is best to do..

The lady sent me this as written in the company hard book…

Though the salary I will be paid is above 65k