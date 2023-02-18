Police Arrest Trigger-Happy Cop Who Killed 80-Year-Old Woman In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested the cop, Sergeant Aliyu Yusuf, who killed an 80-year-old Maryam ‘Yerbure’ Abdullahi, IGBERETV reports.

The octogenarian was shot and killed at Doubeli, a surburb in Jimeta-Yola around 9:45pm on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

It was gathered that the policeman shot the woman while attempting to arrest a youth in the area.

Yusuf, who was on patrol alongside other policemen attached to the Doubelli police division, had accosted the young man believed to be related to the deceased at the entrance of their residence but was resisted by locals who demanded an explanation for his arrest.

During the ensuing argument, Sergeant Yusuf allegedly pulled the trigger to disperse the unruly crowds but instead gunned down the woman while another victim, identified as Arfad, sustained gunshot wounds to the chest.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, who condoled with the deceased’s family on Friday, confirmed that the killer cop has been arrested.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said the CP has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge CID to take over investigation. The statement read;

“The Commissioner of Police, *CP Afolabi Babatola* on behalf of Adamawa state police command, Condole with the family and relative of Lt Maryam Abdullahi over the sudden and unfortunate incident that claim her life,”

“The incident occurred in the late hours on Thursday 16th February, 2023, along Doubeli Culvert, Yola North local government area.

“The Commissioner of Police, acknowledges the command’s cordial working relationship with the good people of Adamawa state. He hereby condole with the immediate family, relatives and friends of the deceased and prays for the repose of her soul.”

“The CP directs Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge CID to take over investigation and ensure law take it course.”

