Police Arrests Kogi Blogger on Natasha Akpoti’s Request, Hold in Him Detention

Young blogger, Isah Aliyu Omota has been arrested by the police following reports from Natasha Akpoti, a kogi Central senatorial aspirant, on alleged defamation of Character.

This has however not gone well with Kogites who have accused Natasha of intimidation. The blogger who shared a referenced post on a kogi blog, “Ebira4real”, was arrested shortly thereafter and has spent several days in cell. Barr. Natasha has been accused by Kogites of using police intimidation against social media activists and bloggers who share any negative statements about her.
https://thenigerianpost.com.ng/police-arrest-lead-troll-behind-ebira4real-for-defamation-of-character-against-natasha-akpoti-uduaghan/

