Police Kill One As Gunmen Attack Station In Anambra

Police neutralise one as gunmen attack station in Anambra

Published on February 13, 2023

By Joe Chukindi

Police in Anambra State killed one gunman during an attack on Ogidi Police Station in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The state police command’s public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this to journalists in a press release.

He said: “Today 13/2/2023, by 2:15 am, police operatives foiled an attack by armed men on the Ogidi Police Station, demobilize one of the armed men, and recovered many expended cartridges and 25 litres of PMS.”

He said the hoodlums, suspected to have come to burn down the police facility, arrived at about 2 am in large numbers, using cars and motorcycles.

“They came in their numbers with an unmarked Toyota Hiace bus, a Toyota Hilux and three motorcycles, and started shooting indiscriminately and attempted to gain access in Ogidi Police Station, Idemili North.

“They were fiercely resisted by police officers on duty, and due to the superior gunfire of the operatives, the hoodlums fled the scene while one of the armed men was neutralized by the operatives,” he added.

Ikenga said the police facility is intact and that no casualty was recorded on the side of the police.

He added that tactical teams of the command have been deployed and the operation is still ongoing, and that further details of their hunt for the perpetrators will be revealed subsequently.

There has recently been a renewed attack on police facilities and personnel in Anambra State by yet-to-be-identified persons.

Recently, a police facility in Ihiala was attacked, while Obosi and some other parts have also been targeted.

The most recent was the killing of three policemen from the Delta State Police Command, who were on official duty to Abia State.

The men were intercepted in Ihiala and three out of the four of them in the vehicle were killed.

