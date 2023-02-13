Police Reacts To Video Of Pastor Uche Aigbe Carrying An AK-47 While Preaching

Police Reacts To Trending Video Of Abuja Pastor Carrying AK-47 While Preaching In Church

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has reacted to the trending video of an Abuja pastor carrying an AK-47 rifle while preaching in his church on Sunday, February 12, IGBERETV reports.

A video of the clergyman Pastor Uche Aigbe who is the presiding pastor of House on The Rock Abuja, carrying an AK-47 while preaching got people talking on social media. Some of his church members who came to his defense said he bore the arms just for illustration purposes. They said the weapon was not loaded and that no one in the church was scared.

Some Nigerians kicked against it saying for whatever reasons he had, it is illegal for him to carry a weapon.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Adejobi said the video has been forwarded to the Commissioner of Police for the FCT. He stated that the clergyman will have a case to answer as no one is authorized to bear arms except an officer of the law.

https://twitter.com/Princemoye1/status/1624911818194927621?t=HY1bavqoPTdBylZ01V7alA&s=19