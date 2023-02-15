Police Rescue 15 NYSC Members Abducted By Unknown Gunmen In Anambra

The Anambra state police command on Thursday February 14, rescued fifteen members of the National Youth Service Corps NYSC abducted by unknown gunmen along Isseke, Ihiala road in the state, IGBERETV reports.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, says the Corps members had just finished their three weeks orientation program today and were en route to Lagos when the vehicle they boarded was intercepted at total junction Ihiala, by yet unidentified armed men in unmarked white Toyota Hilux.

“Their vehicle was diverted to Isseke, Ihiala-Orlu expressway where the gunmen kept them hostage. The armed men who noticed they were being followed by Police Operatives, abandoned the Corpers and zoomed off with the Toyota Hiace bus with Reg Nos: EPE 353 YE conveying the Corpers”, Tochukwu said.

He said that the corps members were debriefed by the police and necessary arrangements have been perfected to convey them back to their destinations

https://igberetvnews.com/1438958/police-rescue-15-nysc-members-abducted-unknown-gunmen-anambra/