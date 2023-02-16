Pro-Tinubu group procure 1,200 JAMB forms for Kogi students

In a bid to promote education and support less-privileged students in Kogi State, the Nigerians Unite for Tinubu/Shettima, NUFTS, has procured about 1,200 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, forms for students in the three senatorial districts of the state.

The forms which were distributed through the “RTA JAMB Support” initiative of the group, aimed at alleviating the financial burden faced by students who aspire to further their education but lack the necessary resources to do so.

In a statement on Wednesday, the RTA Coordinator for Yagba West Local Government Area, who is also a member of NUFTS, expressed appreciation to Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Honorable Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, for supporting the initiative.

In his remarks, the coordinator noted that the gesture was timely, considering the economic challenges faced by many families in the state.

He added that the JAMB forms would go a long way in assisting less-privileged students to gain admission into higher institutions.

Meanwhile, the NUFTS has called on well-meaning individuals and organizations to support the initiative and contribute to the development of education in Kogi state and Nigeria as a whole.

The procurement and distribution of JAMB forms by NUFTS are seen as a laudable initiative that will help to promote education and reduce the financial burden faced by less privileged students in Kogi state.

It is hoped that more individuals and organizations will emulate this gesture and contribute to the development of education in the state and the country at large.

The forms were distributed as follows: 400 forms for students in Kogi West senatorial district, 400 for students in Kogi East and 400 forms for students in Kogi Central senatorial district.

