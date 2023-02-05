Protests Rock Warri, Delta State Over Fuel Price Hike & New Naira Notes Scarcity

Warri, Delta State, was under tension as protests rocked the city forcing banks to abruptly shut down operations.

The protesters besieged the entrance of the United Bank for Africa and Union Bank for Africa located near Main Market, Warri, as they burnt tyres along the ever-busy roads to register their frustration, causing heavy gridlock.

The protesters, mainly market women, youths and elders had barricaded major roads in protest over the hardship caused by the scarcity of the new naira notes as well as the hike in petrol prices.

Some of the roads barricaded include the Warri-Sapele Road and NPA Expressway. The protesters marched to the Delta State Rainbow Television, Edjeba, to register their grievances.

The peaceful protesters, bearing placards and chanting “our fish dey spoil, our food dey rotten,” said they found it difficult to make withdrawals from their bank accounts.

They said they were unable to sell their goods in the past few days due to the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the scarcity of the redesigned naira notes.

