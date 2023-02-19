PSC Appoints Najatu Mohammed, Others To Monitor Police Officers During Elections

The Police Service Commission, PSC, said it has appointed national, zonal and state coordinators to monitor the conduct of police personnel during the forthcoming general election.

Ikechukwu Ani, spokesman for the PSC said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Ani said 360 personnel of the commission would monitor the conduct of police officers on election duties nationwide.

He warned that the commission would sanction any police officer involved in any form of misconduct before, during or after the elections.

Mr Ani said that the move was to ensure that police personnel on election duty conduct themselves within approved rules and regulations.

The PSC spokesman said dedicated telephone numbers for the public to report misconduct or exemplary behavior of police officers on duty had been provided to assist Nigerians.

He said Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, the acting chairman of the commission, would lead the commission’s delegation as the National Coordinator with the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Dr Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, as deputy national coordinator.

He said that the commissioners representing the six geo-political zones, would serve as Zonal Coordinators.

They are Bawa Lawal, North East; Austine Braimoh, South-South; Tommy Mom, North Central; Onyemuche Nnamani, South East; Najatu Mohammed, North West and Olumide Sodeinde, South West.

He said the commission’s monitors would benchmark police conduct during the elections based on the approved standard operational guidelines for Police conduct.

He said some of the state coordinators were Ferdinand Ekpe, Abia, Mohammed Bilkisu, Adamawa, Anthony Uko, Akwa Ibom, Okoli Elfreda, Anambra, Umar Kabir, Bauchi and Odeh Duniya, Bayelsa.

