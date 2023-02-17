Queues At CBN Offices (Pictures)

My brother got to CBN Marina 6am this morning, he is number 420 on d queue. Majority of the pple there couldn’t generate code on @cenbank site. How do one explain this madness?https://twitter.com/malsky007/status/1626477199317471236?t=XcHdAcly6acvJdbJ2bezuQ&s=19
