Queues At CBN Offices (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

My brother got to CBN Marina 6am this morning, he is number 420 on d queue. Majority of the pple there couldn’t generate code on @cenbank site. How do one explain this madness?https://twitter.com/malsky007/status/1626477199317471236?t=XcHdAcly6acvJdbJ2bezuQ&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy