Queues At CBN Offices (Pictures)

My brother got to CBN Marina 6am this morning, he is number 420 on d queue. Majority of the pple there couldn’t generate code on @cenbank site. How do one explain this madness?https://twitter.com/malsky007/status/1626477199317471236?t=XcHdAcly6acvJdbJ2bezuQ&s=19
