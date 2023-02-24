RCCG Trends As Adeboye, Kumuyi Keep Mum Hours To Presidential Election

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) led by Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye has been trending on social media in the last 48 hours over the clergy’s ‘refusal’ to openly endorse any presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that some renowned pastors and prophets in Nigeria have openly told their congregants their preferred presidential candidates and as well urged them to vote the same.

Data from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) earlier, revealed that 93,469,008 Nigerians registered and are ready to vote in the coming elections. The commission, however, on Thursday updated its portal, noting that a total of 87,209,007 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were collected by eligible registrants for the elections.

As it stands, over 87 Million Nigerians are expected to go tomorrow to exercise their civic duty and elect the next president of Nigeria. Saturday’s election is for the Presidential election and National Assembly candidates.

However, less than 24 hours before the poll, Adeboye and his counterparts, the Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM), William Folorunsho Kumuyi, and Founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (a.k.a Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, have all remained silent about the Saturday election.

Recall that the major contenders for the presidential election on Saturday are the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi.

Hours into the poll, Nigerians are worried that Adeboye, Kumuyi and Oyedepo ‘shunned’ the most critical event that will shape the country in the next four years.

Naija News understands that a series of speculations are made on social media about why the clerics have refused to speak God’s mind since they all claim to hear from him.

It could be recalled that RCCG’s Adeboye was criticized in 2015 for allegedly endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to lead the country.

It was said that prayers were held for Osinbajo at the church and he was admonished to remain a good ambassador of the church while in office. Sometime in 2017, Osinbajo, who is a spiritual son to Adeboye and a Pastor in the RCCG, said his spiritual father permitted him to accept Buhari’s offer to be his running mate in 2015.

Adeboye, however, has since debunked the claims that he endorsed Buhari and Osinbajo. Naija News observed that Adeboye usually receive presidential candidates, like his counterparts in his Church and would pray that the will of God be fulfilled in their ambition.

However, since top Christian and Muslim clerics are already informing their followers who to vote for come Saturday, there are many anticipations that Adeboye, Oyedepo and Kumuyi will also speak their minds, or better still reveal what God has told them about the poll.

https://www.naijanews.com/2023/02/24/rccg-trends-as-adeboye-kumuyi-oyedepo-keep-mum-hours-to-presidential-election/