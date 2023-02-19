Reactions As Lagos Reps Candidate James Faleke Buys Kogi APC Guber Form

Faleke, a third term member of the Federal House of Representatives and currently a candidate for the Lagos reps, has purchased the governorship nomination form for Kogi elections.

This has however not gone down well with the masses who have said Faleke does not have the Constitutional right to contest Kogi guber while he is currently running for the house of reps in Lagos.

James Faleke who also serves as Secretary, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, is yet to deny this.

Many have threatened to sue and have called on the INEC to address this.

According to Adenike Wasiu, “how can someone who running for Lagos reps election in 7days buy a governorship nomination form for Kogi state?”.

The questions are: does the electoral act permit someone to run for two elections in two different states and constituencies at the same time?https://www.blueprint.ng/breaking-still-in-lagos-reps-contest-faleke-joins-governorship-race-in-kogi/