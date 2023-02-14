Recent Supreme Court Rulings: Farooq Kperogi Shares Bunch Of Plantain Photo

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Based on the Supreme Court’s rulings over the past few years, esp in the past few days, the person who steals the bananas owns them, particularly if the thief can recognize that the SC is not “Father Christmas” and “asks for” for justice by greasing the palm of a few justices😅https://twitter.com/farooqkperogi/status/1625229208199766035?t=rGwGr0_mzkGsNHJL39ZIjQ&s=08

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy