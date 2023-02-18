Regina Daniels Shows Off Wads Of New Notes Her Sons Saved In Their Piggy Bank

Regina Daniels Shows Off Wads Of New Notes Her Sons Are Saving In Their Piggy Bank (Photos)

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has showed off her sons saving a bundle of new Naira notes in their piggy bank, IGBERETV reports.

The mother-of-two explained that she loves saving in a piggy bank and she’s trying to teach her sons to do same.

The actress got two tin piggy banks for her sons and is seen helping them fold new naira notes into it.

She wrote in the caption:

Anyone that knows me, knows my love for piggy bank savings. And now, I’ve got my boys on board, it’s not too early for them to adopt the habit of saving….. although Kharl is but it’s okay….. I can’t wait for the excitement when we finally open our piggy bank at the end of the year.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CouxLU4gQk5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link