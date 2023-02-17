Reminder: Sha’ban Is Here, Get Ready For Ramadan

Today is the 26th of Rajab, and it is only a matter of days before we enter the blessed month of Shaban, which comes just before Ramadan. As we prepare for this special month, I would like to remind you of the importance of being righteous during Shaban, and the benefits of fasting during this month. Fasting in Shaban has numerous benefits – it helps to prepare our bodies for the longer fasts of Ramadan, and it is also a way to show gratitude to Allah for allowing us to witness another Ramadan.

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) used to fast during most of the month of Shaban, and he recommended his companions to do so as well. This is a great opportunity for us to prepare our minds and bodies for Ramadan, by increasing our acts of worship and seeking forgiveness from Allah (SWT).

It is also worth noting that the month of Shaban is a month of blessings and mercy, and there are many virtues associated with it. One of the most important virtues is that our deeds are presented to Allah (SWT) during this month.

Let’s take advantage of this month and increase our righteous deeds – read more Quran, make more dua, and give in charity.

May Allah (SWT) guide us and help us make the most of this blessed month. Let us fast and pray with sincerity and devotion, seeking Allah’s forgiveness and blessings.

Jazakum Allahu khairan.