Ozioma, the wife of late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has restated her love for her late husband on Valentine’s Day, IGBERETV reports.

Sammie Okposo’s wife shared pictures of herself and her husband on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

She wrote,

“Dim oma..My King.. I loved you in life, love you still.. I know Christ has you in His arms, I have you in my heart. I miss you terribly. Keep resting, my love until forever ❤”

