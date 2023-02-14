Should A Company Seize Tips Given To Workers By Customers?

I want us to talk about employers and how they handle the tips given to their staffs. I was reading through a thread on front page that talked about dropping your phones before resuming work. In that thread I saw a comment that attracted my attention. The person said he/she works for GT plaza. He said it is a fast food. He said the company collects the tips given to staffs. I want us to talk about this.

arabaribiti:

I work with GT plaza its a fast food in Benin and has branches in abuja and lokoja you have to submit your phone and your money and even if customer dash you money you must add it to company money

Have you worked in a company where you are not allowed to accept tips?

Have you worked in a company where the company seize tips given to staffs and add it to their profit? (I think this is stealing and wickedness)

Let’s talk about tips

nlfpmod