Soludo Inspects Ugwuagba-Bosi Rd, Says He’s Not A Man That Makes Empty Promises

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo has complained that politicians have deceived the public to the point where they no lonOger believe them. He said he is not that kind of politician that make promises and don’t keep them.

The Governor made the remark during the 7Km Ugwuagba-Obosi Road Construction at Ugwuagba, Idemmili North Local Council

He stated that he came to inspect the ongoing road project, but is dissatisfied with the level of work because the road was flagged-off since October 25th.

Soludo complained to the Contractor about his sluggishness.

“The road was flagged off on October 25th which is already four months old and currently at 7% completion, with the road expected to be completed in the next two months. I expected the Contractor to have asphalted by now.

“If you are not serious about it, I will terminate the contract and bring in another contractor,” he said to the Contractor.

“I was expecting to drive all the way to Mbuka on an asphalted road. This was the reason I came to inspect the road.

“Ndi Idemmili, you elected me to serve, and that is exactly what I am doing! I will deliver and never disappoint you,” Soludo declared.

The Governor revealed that he will begin his project in areas where people have completely lost hope.

“At Umuoji, the people said their problem is Inland Doors road. At Ojoto, the people also said their problem is Inland Doors roads. Today, we have fixed the road.

“I was also told that Obosi has a large population but no single tarred road. When I asked where it was, they said Ugwuagba. I toured through there until the Commissioner of Works told us to turn around because the road was in poor condition and could damage our vehicle, but I persisted and we continued the tour.

“In Owelle-Aja, people complained that the road is bad and that flooding is a problem. I decided to take a tour there to see for myself. After that, I informed my Commissioner of Works that the road would be included in our design.

“A woman who lived there said she wished I had come during the rainy season. She warned that if it rained, the flooding would swallow up my car.

“I want to tell the people that the Owelle-Aja project has been tendered with flood control and soonest, construction shall commence there including Mgbuka as well.

“I urge you all to vote for all APGA candidates on the 25th of this month so that I can have a team with which to continue delivering our development politics in what APGA believes in,” Soludo concluded.

Earlier, Mr Chuks Igboanua, the TC Chairman of Idemmili North, welcomed the Governor to Idemmili as he inspected the road he is constructing, referring to Soludo as the Solution Master. He told the Governor that the people are proud of him because they can see everything he does for them, including the Inland Door road he built.

“For the past twenty-five years, many governments have made promises and failed to fix this road, but today, Soludo has succeeded,” the Chairman said.

He assured the Governor that he has the people’s support.

On his part, Engr. Ifeanyi Okomma, Commissioner for Works, stated that the road was flagged off on October 25th. He said that the Governor has expressed regret that the road has not been finished.

Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, the Secretary to the State Government and an Idemmili native, revealed that Idemmili has 260,000 registered voters, but the total number of people who showed up to vote in the last election is less than 10,000. He urged the people to vote for all APGA candidates in large numbers.

Barr. Ashia Nnaemeka, Special Adviser to the Governor on Town Union and Chieftaincy Matters, thanked the Governor for the road construction and other projects he will undertake in Idemmili. He urged the people to vote for APGA all the way while declaring that APGA is their party.

Barr. Ifeatu Okoye, a native of Idemmili and former Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, stated that the magic Soludo’s government has come to intervene where PDP, SDP, and various regimes of APGA has failed until today.

He promised the Governor that they would show their gratitude by voting heavily in favor of APGA.

Hon. Ifeanyi Chiekwu (Money Man), Member of the Anambra State House of Assembly representing Idemmili North Constituency, expressed gratitude to the Governor for everything he is doing for Idemmili North.

Hon. Ikenna Iyiegbu Ike Cubana, APGA Candidate for Idemmili North and South Federal Constituency, expressed gratitude to the Governor for his love for Idemmili. He stated that the area is a work in progress because Anambra has a working Governor who is concerned about the state’s interests. He also added that Idemmili and Anambra are APGA, urging the people to vote in large numbers on the 25th of this month.

The Chief of Staff, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Governor Obosi, Omelorah Chukwuma, TC Chairman Idemmili South, Mrs Amaka Obi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Culture and Entertainment, Chief Bob Manuel, Chief of Protocol, Hon. Chinedu Nwoye Glamour amongst others attended the event.

https://www.solutionreporters.com/2023/02/16/soludo-inspects-7km-ugwuagba-obosi-road-says-hes-not-a-politician-that-makes-promises-and-dont-keep-them/