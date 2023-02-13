Soludo Inspects Umuogbu Road, Says Awka Will Rise To Be A Befitting Capital

Following the numerous road construction projects underway in the area, Anambra State Governor Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo CFR has promised that Awka will be a befitting capital.

The Governor made the remarks while inspecting the 3.872-kilometer Umuogbu Road in Awka South Local Government Council.

He stated that the purpose of his visit is to inspect the quality of work, fulfilling a promise he made the first time he came.

Soludo recalled how the Eze Uzu of Awka, HM Obi Gibson Nwosu prayed for him when he began the road-building journey, and he acknowledged that the prayers had an impact on him.

“Because I am an emotional person, when I first saw the state of this road, I declared a state of emergency on the road. I saw pictures of this road and they hunted me. I had no idea a road like this existed in Awka.

“Every year, I’ve heard, people die as a result of the poor condition of this road.

“Our party’s slogan is onye aghana nwanne ya!” We should be our brothers keeper. “We vowed to fix this road in the spirit of our great party,” Soludo said.

In the presence of the people, the Governor summoned the Project Manager, who represented the contractor, to do everything in their power to ensure that the flood that terrorizes the road stopped permanently.

“I have seen the depth and width of the drainages and I am very impressed with the level of work so far.

“Anambra is the only state in the country where the capital is Awka and the Governor lives elsewhere. We are constructing a Governors Lodge and House in Awka for the first time in 32 years. When we held our rally here, I told the crowd that I would be relocating to Awka “Soludo stated.

He begged residents to help keep Awka clean by not clogging drainages with solid waste and debris.

The Governor urged them to support APGA candidates. He explained that he would not be doing this road construction without APGA.

Hon ThankGod Anagor, TC Chairman Awka South, welcomed the Governor to Umuogbu. He expressed gratitude for the road construction and assured him of their unwavering support.

Engr. Ifeanyi Okoma, Commissioner for Works, stated during an EXCO meeting in October last year, the Governor gave an order that work on this road should begin immediately.

He disclosed that the primary work on the road is meant to be flood control, with 3.4km of flood channels being constructed, but Soludo instructed that the road be completely repaired, including drainages.

“MP Infrastructure Construction Company an indigenous Company, owned by a native of Awka is the contractor handling the project and so far, they did well.

“The road was awarded on December 20, 2022, and construction will be completed by November this year,” the Commissioner stated.

Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, APGA Candidate for Awka Central Senatorial District, stated that Awka is now looking like a real capital.

“The reward for work is more work, and the reward for more work is more votes,” he said.

He urged people to vote for APGA again, as they did in the previous election.

Mr. Chinedu Ifeatu, Commissioner for Finance and a native of Umuogbu, stated that Anambra is fortunate to have Mr. Solution. He assured them that he is a man who follows through on his promises.

“I agreed to join his cabinet because he is my only hope. What he has accomplished in less than a year is more than some Governors have accomplished in four years,” he said.

APGA Candidate for Awka South 1 Constituency, Anambra House of Assembly, Barr. Samuel Igwebuike (Igwedumma), urged Awka residents to support Soludo’s administration.

He remembered the Governor coming to flag off this road, stepping on the muddy road due to erosion, and promising to repair it. And now, that promises has been fulfilled.

According to Hon. Ben Nwankwo, APGA Candidate for Awka North and South Federal Constituency, the poor condition of the road has caused many families to leave the area. He expressed his delight at the Governor’s decision to begin construction on this road, which has increased the value of land in the area.

He urged the people to vote for the APGA because no other party will carry on the state’s current development.

Mr Fred Agbata, MD ICT, an Umuogbu native, welcomed the Governor to his hometown. He stated that the Governor promised to fix this road three months ago and that he has done so today.

He went on to say that the Governor appointed nearly seven Awka sons to his cabinet.

Mr Agbata assured the Governor of the people’s support for his administration and the APGA.

The Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Accountant General Anambra State, Sir Chudi Okoli, Executive Secretary ASHIA, Dr Simeon Onyeamaechi, amongst others attended the event.

https://www.solutionreporters.com/2023/02/13/soludo-inspects-3-872km-umuogbu-road-says-awka-will-rise-to-be-a-befitting-capital/