Soludo Tasks Ndi Nnewi To Vote APGA Candidates To Restore It’s Glory

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, who described Nnewi as a commercial hub in the South East and Homeland of APGA Founder, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu has urged the people to vote for all APGA candidates in Nnewi division in order to restore back the glory of the town.

He made the remarks at the Nnewi North APGA Campaign Rally, which took place at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Ultra Modern Electrical/Electronics Market in Nnewi.

In describing his tour of Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Governor Soludo stated that he has been inspecting ongoing roads and flagging off roads for construction.

He added that he will return to Nnewi North to inspect Okpuno Eze to Nnewi Hotel Road and Isaho to Teaching Hospital Road, both of which are currently under construction.

Soludo also promised to rebuild Bank Road in Nnewi, which is dilapidated and has become a thorn in the people’s flesh.

He recalled that during the APGA’s National Rally in Awka, all APGA candidates were given flags except those who had court cases. He formally handed over the APGA flag to Chris Azubogu, APGA Candidate for Anambra South Senatorial District.

The Governor also recalled that when he came to Nnewi for his Governorship campaign, the crowd was only ten percent of what it is today due to the gun violence that was taking place at the time. He added that the people can now attest to significant changes in security.

He categorically stated to the people that elections will take place regardless of what some sycophants say. The Governor reminded them that during his time, it was also rumoured that elections would not be held, but that same election resulted in his election as Governor of Anambra State.

While also telling them that he has been calling for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release, he told them that anyone who says the election will not take place does not want Mazi Kanu to be released and assured them that he would be released soon.

Earlier, Engr. Chris Obiorah, TC Chairman Nnewi North, welcomed the Governor on behalf of Nnewi North and Anambra South. He urged the people to support all APGA candidates running for office.

Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Hon. Obinna Ngonadi, a native of Nnewi, welcomed the Governor to Nnewi. He was optimistic that the people of Nnewi support all APGA candidates and urged them to vote for Chris Azubogu for Senate Anambra South so that he can complete the ongoing Nnewi Industrial Park.

Hon. Smart Okafor, Member of the Anambra State House of Assembly representing Nnewi North, welcomed the people’s Governor to Anambra and stated that his imprint in Nnewi is very clear. He praised him for the ongoing road projects in Nnewi and the roads that are being built. In terms of legislation, he promised to support the Governor.

Former Deputy Speaker of the Anambra House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Prince Chukwudi Orizu, stated that the rally being held today is to canvass votes for APGA Candidates. He went on to say that APGA will not fail in Nnewi because its founder, Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, is a Nnewi native.

APGA Candidate, Anambra South Senatorial District, Chris Azubogu, APGA Candidate, Nnewi North Constituency, Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Peter Nwosu and APGA Candidate, Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Federal Constituency, Hon. Uchenna Elodimmo all welcomed Soludo to Nnewi Division. They all said APGA is more than a party but a movement and expressed full confidence that victory is assured on Saturday 25th October, 2023.

The Commissioner for Environment, Engr Felix Odimegwu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Alex Obiogbolu, Former MD, Anambra State Advertising Agency, Sir Jude Emecheta, Chief of Protocol, Chinedu Nwoye Glamour, APGA Nnewi North Ward Chairmen, APGA Nnewi North Party Executives, Nnewi Traditional Rulers amongst others attended the rally.

