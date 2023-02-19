Stallion Group Opens Tricycle Manufacturing Plant In Delta

Delta Tricycle Plant, Mechanic Village for Inauguration Soon

About one year after the MoU for its establishment was signed, the Delta State Tricycle Manufacturing Plant located in Asaba will soon commence full operations and inauguration in a couple of weeks.

The Managing Director of Stallion Group, Mr. Manish Rohtagi, who disclosed this when a team of officials from the Delta State Investments Development Agency (DIDA) visited the site of the Stallion Auto Keke assembling plant near Asaba Airport, said that “the plant is almost ready with the full assembly line.”The tripartite agreement was signed by DIDA with the office of the Delta State Attorney-General, Lagos-based Stallion Group’s Stallion Auto Keke Limited as well as the landed property leaser.

According to Mr. Jayesh Shinde, Regional Head, Stallion Auto Keke Limited, who represented the managing director, fabrication of the necessary equipment and other assembly line facilities for commencement of full operations were ready and being shipped down from Lagos for installation.

Describing the company’s brand, Bhaajaj Keke (tricycle) as the preferred and most widely used in over 70 countries of the world, the Stallion Group’s boss commended the state government for the prevailing atmosphere of peace, adding that the less volatile nature of Asaba was one of the incentives for the location of the tricycle plant.To kick-off production from the CKD (completely knocked down) parts, some 3,000 modern Bhaaraj tricycles would be rolled out of the assembly plant, he further said.

The Director General of Delta State Investments Agency, Chief Lucky Oghene-Omoru, represented by Mr. Peter Okolie, DIDA’s Special Project Director, expressed happiness that the plant, which signposts the agency’s “efforts at attracting meaningful investments to Delta State”, noting that it would be a watershed for business generation and employment creation.At the ultra-modern Auto Mechanic Centre, Asaba, the DIDA team was told that work on the project was over 95 per cent completed and merely awaiting the state government’s decision on inauguration date.

Mr. Chima Ofoma, Project Coordinator of Real Homes and Property Development, noted that the project was meant to be a one-stop centre for auto mechanic services and spare parts sale, aside other related businesses.While thanking the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for its immense moral and financial support towards the realisation of the project, said that two main blocks containing 78 high-tech mechanic workshops and 704 lockup stores in two floors were already letting or being given out for outright sales to interested individuals.

“DIDA paved the way for the partnership with Delta State Government and the takeoff of the whole project; and, Governor Okowa supported us with 30 per cent.The DIDA team also inspected the extent of work at the Ogbe-ogonogo Market Extension within the Asaba metropolis, which Chief Emeka Okoye, the project site manager of Jamlaw Property Limited, said was 85 per cent completed.

He said that the project as annex to the Ogbe-ogonogo Market Extension overlooking the River Niger, was approved by Governor Okowa, adding that Asaba has continued to be the centre of attraction to people from the states of the South-east as well as even the northern parts of the country due to the state of violence and insecurity in those areas.

Meanwhile, the multi-billion naira DELFRASCO Tower Fabrication, Construction and Testing Plant located in Issele-Uku, is expected to go on stream in about 18 months.

According to the Project Manager, Mr. Matthew Ossai, the company has successfully taken full possession of the 75-hectare operational area, having completed the concrete-and-coated mesh perimeter fencing, sunk a borehole and opened up the place with several earth roads.

