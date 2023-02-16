Stray Bullet Kills Woman As Suspected Kidnappers Try To Abduct Man In Anambra

A stray bullet from suspected kidnappers have killed an unidentified woman at Our Lady’s Bus Stop, Nkpor, along the Enugu/Awka/Onitsha old road, in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, IGBERETV reports.

According to reports, the bullets were aimed at a victim of the abductors who was fleeing from his captors before the deceased was hit. The incident occurred at about 9pm on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, when the suspected kidnappers were pursuing the owner of a Honda Crosstour SUV.

A source said the car owner, while fleeing from the suspected abductors, hit an electric pole beside the road leading to Our Lady?s Industrial Centre, jumped out of the vehicle and fled. He managed to escape but one of the stray bullets from the suspects killed the woman who was standing by the roadside.

“The body of the slain woman was removed on Wednesday morning by men of the Ogidi Police Division in an ambulance to a nearby morgue, while the partially smashed SUV belonging to the escaped kidnap victim was driven to the police station,” a source said.

Confirming the incident, the Divisional Police Officer at Ogidi, Sani Armed said the body of the deceased had been moved to a nearby mortuary, while investigations are in progress.

https://igberetvnews.com/1439066/stray-bullet-kills-woman-suspected-kidnappers-try-abduct-man-anambra/