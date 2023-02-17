“Supreme Court Order” Versus “Presidential Address”: Which One Supersedes?

**(NOTE: A “SUPREME-COURT-ORDER” IS TOTALLY DIFFERENT FROM “SUPREME-COURT-JUDGEMENT”, EITHER IN SUBSTANCE OR IN AUTHORITY..)

So, let us go straight to the series of Questions…

1. Between a “Supreme-Court Order” and a “Presidential Address”, which one supersedes the other??

2. Between a “Supreme-Court Judgement” and an “Executive Order” by the President, which one supersedes the other??

3. Between the powers and authorities of the Judicial Arm of Government, and those of the Executive Arm of Government, which one supersedes the other??

I’m here to learn more about the interpretation of the constitution with regards to the powers that be.