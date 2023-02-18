‘The Expensive Jollof Rice & Chicken I Bought Today’ (Pictures)

Good day Nairalanders, so this morning I woke up very early to see a friend in order to conclude a deal with him. I was at his place before 6am and we spent over 2hours before concluding our deal. As I was driving back home I noticed I was hungry and the only thing that was on my mind to eat was jollof rice and chicken 🐔 🍗.

I called my wife and asked her how long will it take to prepare the jollof rice and chicken, she said at least three hours that she need to go get chicken that none is left in the refrigerator. I told her I can’t wait that I have to branch an eatery, but she still got to prepare it, because it’s my favourite food she said ok. She said I should just take bread and tea when I return why she make preparation for the meal that’s what she and the kids took this morning. I said no, she knows I don’t like taking bread and tea, I can’t even remember the last time I took such. She said no wahala.

I branch one of the eateries and ordered for jollof rice and chicken the girl served it and I noticed it was small so I asked her to add to it she said that will be two portion I said no problem. I collected coke and water and asked how much she said 5k 5hundred. I was surprised, it’s been a little bit long I ate at any eatery because 95% of food I eat (especially when in town) is from home, my wife is very good at cooking so it does not really make me fancy eating outside. A portion of rice #1500 (×2) chicken #2000, water and coke #500. Naija which way how the average man on the street go take survive nah?

Sorry for the long write up on top jollof rice and chicken matter . How is the eateries in ur location is it this expensive?