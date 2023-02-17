The Forty Ḥadīth Of An-nawawih And Lessons

The collection of Forty Hadith compiled by al-Imam Yaḥya bin Sharaf an-Nawawi is a widely studied and highly regarded text in traditional Arabic circles of learning. The collection consists of 42 Hadith and is highly regarded for its soundness, conciseness, and comprehensiveness of the prophetic statements contained therein. Many of the basic principles of aqeedah and sharīah are derived from this collection. The book has been translated into English and is faithful to the original text, although the explanatory annotation and commentary provided by an-Nawawi and subsequent scholars is only available in Arabic.

InshaAllah, I plan to review each ḥadīth from this collection weekly, reflecting on their meanings and implications for our daily lives.

About the author of the book

Al-Imām an-Nawawi was born in the town of an-Nawā, south of Damascus, in 1233. His father encouraged him towards religious scholarship and he had a strong love for Qur’ānic studies since childhood. He moved to Damascus at the age of nineteen to study with prominent scholars of his time, devoting himself to the memorization and understanding of volumes of fiqh, ḥadīth, and Arabic language. He considered himself of the Shāfi‘i school and authored a great number of books in various disciplines, including fiqh, ḥadīth, Arabic definition, and biography. He died at the age of forty-five and was mourned by Muslims everywhere.

Al-Imām an-Nawawi authored a great number of books in various disciplines, including fiqh, ḥadīth and its sciences, Arabic definition, and biography, all of which are outstanding in expression and precision. The number of books he wrote is not specified, but some of his best-known works include “Rawdhat at-Ṭālibeen” (12 volumes), “Al-Minhāj,” “Al-Majmūʽ” (9 volumes but incomplete due to his death), “Fatāwā” (collected by his student, ʽAla’uddeen al-ʽAṭṭār), “Sharḥ Saḥeeḥ Muslim,” “Riyādh aṣ-Ṣāliḥeen,” “Al-Adhkār,” and “Al-Arbaʽūn.”