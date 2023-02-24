The G5 And Peter Obi Are The Reasons Tinubu Will Win This Election – Keyamo

I’ll pin this tweet: THE REASONS ASIWAJU WILL WIN ARE PETER OBI & THE G5; after @officialABAT is declared winner, add the votes of Obi & the APC votes in Rivers & Oyo to that of PDP, then you’ll see how PDP lost its way. See you all next week when @officialABAT is President-Elect
