Thieves With Mercedes Robbing Benin Residents Caught By Police & Vigilante (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Thieves with mercedes benz robbing and terrorizing Benin city residents within the past few weeks have been caught by the police and vigilante in Edo State

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWfd3wGu9Mo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=14qCL4Zrzy8&t=1s

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy