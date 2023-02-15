Tinubu Arrives Port Harcourt For APC Presidential Campaign Rally (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima have arrived Port Harcourt, Rivers State for the APC Presidential campaign rally.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy