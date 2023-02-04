Tinubu Insists He Brought Buhari To Power And Will Succeed Him

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has promised to end unemployment in the country, if he emerges victorious at this month’s general elections.

Addressing the crowd that stormed Freedom Park, Osogbo, Osun State venue of his rally ahead of the February 25 presidential election, yesterday, the former Lagos State governor also pledged to make credit available for business owners.

Tinubu, while speaking in Yoruba, restated that he helped President Muhammadu Buhari to power and would succeed him.

He said: “We brought them into power and we will succeed them,” adding that he had been in political struggle for long; hence no one could intimidate him.

He said his administration would establish industries and create centres across the country for graduates to register for instant employment, noting that the era of unemployment would be over once he takes over the reins of power in the country.

Tinubu urged the electorate to vote for him as president and not be discouraged even if the polling units were relocated.

“Keep your mind at rest. On election day, even if they extend polling boots to Egbatedo, we will win. We will establish industries. We will have registration centres for unemployed youths. All of you that have gone to university and have got degrees, you will be separately grouped and others, who have learned skills, will be separately grouped. We will provide jobs for you all.

“Our children will no longer roam the streets without being in school. We will ensure that your children go to school and get quality education. They didn’t send you to schools to suffer in vain. You will prosper; you will become governors, lawyers, doctors and great people,” he told the cheering crowd.

He decried alleged attacks on APC members in the state, saying that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was tested with governance but it had been embarking on vendetta.

Expressing confidence that Osun APC would win at the court and take over power from PDP, he said: “You remember that we fought for three years for Rauf Aregbesola before we got it from the PDP. PDP entered through the backdoor. I am coming back.”

On his plans for Osun, Tinubu noted that the state, which is highly blessed with diverse resources, should be a destination for business and tourism across the country, promising to help achieve this if he becomes the president.

He said: “Osun is a beautiful state filled with virtuous, industrious and welcoming people. We will support Osun to become a manufacturing, industrial, agricultural and tourism paradise.

“You have fertile soil, abundant mineral resources, and a rich culture and history capable of attracting tourists from across the world.”

