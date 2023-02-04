Tinubu Is The Next President Of Nigeria – Buhari At Nasarawa Rally

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_SUuEmr9cg

President Muhammadu Buhari calls Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the next president of Nigeria.

Speaking at the party’s campaign in Nasarawa on Saturday, Buhari described the former governor of Lagos as a “competent Nigerian”, who will give all he has for the country.

“I’m very pleased today to be part of this campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

“I have known him for more than twenty-six years ago. I will continue to campaign for Bola Tinubu. He is a committed Nigerian and I believe he will give all he has to this country and to you Nigerians.”

Buhari’s statement comes amid reports of rancour in the APC, after Tinubu’s outburst during the party’s presidential rally in Ogun, where he expressed dissatisfaction over the fuel and currency scarcity in the country.

“Even if you change the ink on naira notes, what you want will not happen. We will win. That umbrella party will lose. We will take this government from them — saboteurs that are dragging power with us,” said Tinubu in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun.

Meanwhile, the president had declared his support for the naira redesign policy, stating that it would deter politicians from “mobilising resources to intimidate voters in the 2023 general election”.https://www.thecable.ng/tinubu-is-the-next-president-of-nigeria-says-buhari-at-nasarawa-rally/amp