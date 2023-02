https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yFj1faltVI

The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suffered yet another gaffe during the APC presidential campaign rally in Kebbi days ago by urging his supporters to vote for him on 25th January.

He said: “No matter what our opponent do, you take your PVC on the 25th of January.

“Just go to the votes with your PVC, on top president, APC.”