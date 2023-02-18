Tinubu Supporters Await His Arrival At APC Campaign Rally In Borno (Photos)

The El-Kanami Stadium, the location of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign event, is reportedly packed with supporters, according to reports from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

Party supporters have occupied the entire stadium as they wait for the APC campaign team, lead by Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, to arrive to kick off the event.

It has been reported that enthusiastic APC supporters came out in large numbers to support and show unity with Kashim Shettima, the party’s vice presidential candidate and a native of the state.

Shettima, a two-term governor, represents Borno central in the National Assembly.

https://thisweekng.com/2023/02/see-massive-crowd-at-apc-presidential-campaign-rally-in-borno-photos/