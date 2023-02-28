Tinubu Wins Borno With 252,282 Votes

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday evening, was announced the winner of the February 25 presidential election in Borno State, having polled the highest number of votes amongst 17 other candidates.

Tinubu who polled 252,282 votes across the 27 local government areas was declared the winner by the Borno State Presidential Election Collation Officer, Prof. Jude Rabo.

The LGAS include Gubio, Kaga, Magumeri, Mafa, Kwaya Kusar, Konduga, Nganzai, Dikwa, Bayo, Abadan, Mobbar, Gwoza, Shani, Kala/Balge, Ngala, Marte, Jere, Askira, Chibok, Monguno, Damboa, Hawul, Guzamala, Biu and Kukawa.

Tinubu is about 60,000 votes ahead of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who garnered 190,921 votes.

Also, Peter Obi’s Labour party polled 7,205 votes, leaving Rabiu Kwankwaso’s New Nigeria Peoples Party with 4,626 votes.

The results as announced at the collation Centre as as follows:

Total registered voters: 2,497,337

Total accredited voters: 499,543

Total valid votes: 465,287

Total rejected votes: 32,658

Total votes cast: 497,945

The breakdown according to political parties is as follows:

A – 541

AA – 915

AAC – 349

ADC – 1,654

ADP – 1,475

APC – 252,282

APGA – 1,211

APM- 584

APP- 538

BP – 207

LP – 7,205

NNPP – 4,626

NRM – 770

PDP – 190,921

PRP – 620

SDP – 406

YPP – 416

ZLP – 567

By local government, the breakdown is as follows:

Gubio LGA

APC – 3, 519

PDP – 2, 127

NNPP – 30

LP – 07

2. Kaga LGA

APC – 5,361

PDP – 2, 608

NNPP – 16

LP – 1

3. Magumeri LGA

APC – 5, 424

PDP – 3, 399

NNPP – 32

LP – 1

4. Mafa LGA

APC – 14, 821

PDP – 1,077

NNPP – 38

LP – 6

5. Kwaya Kusar LGA

APC – 8, 420

PDP – 7,254

NNPP – 328

LP – 123

6. Konduga LGA

APC – 10, 012

PDP – 4, 119

NNPP – 111

LP – 76

7. Nganzai LGA

APC – 3, 468

PDP – 1, 513

NNPP – 12

LP – 01

8. Dikwa LGA

APC – 11, 030

PDP – 2, 773

NNPP – 254

LP – 08