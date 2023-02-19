TKB417’s Presidential Election Analysis

The Classic Man @tkb417
This is my Nigerian Presidential Election analysis… The analysis will focus on Labor, APC, PDP, NNDP and others
I arrived at my conclusions based on the following
– Last election results pattern
– State Guvnor influences
– Tribal/Religious sentiments
– State of the Nation
The 6 zones under focus….
NE, SE, NC, SS, NW, SW
NorthWest
There are 7 States in NorthWest
Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Sokoto, zamfara, Kebbi
APC polled 72% of total votes in 2019… Buhari was on d ballot
Currently APC has 6 States out of the 7 states in their control
Based on current realities in NorthWest, Atiku and Kwankwaso also playing some big roles in how the numbers pan out
Labor 5.4%
APC down to 49.3%
PDP 32.3%
NNPP 11.9%
Others 1%
NorthEast
Just like in NorthWest… APC got 72% of total votes in 2019- The Buhari factor
Today, the 6 States are divided equally with 3 Controlled by PDP Guvnors: Bauchi, Taraba and Adamawa
APC: Gombe, Yobe and Borno
NorthEast seems to be a battle ground in 2023 with Lawan, Shettima, Zulum poised to take the battle to the Prince of Adamawa.. not forgetting the Binani effect
For NorthEast
Labor 1.8%
APC down to 48.4%
PDP 46.9%
NNPP 1.9%
Others 1%
North Central
Straight to the point here, not minding the codswallop u see everyday on Twitter Re: NC
North Central includes Kogi, Kwara, Nassarawa, Niger, Plateau, Benue.. ill add FCT
5 of the States are controlled by APC Guvnors. Benue the only PDP State.
As it stands today
Benue is tipped to fall to Reverend Hyacinth Alia the APC candidate..
Labor: 19%
APC 49%
PDP 29%
NNPP 2%
Others 1%
SouthWest
Nothing has changed in SW since 2019.. Same numbers will be repeated
Labor: 10%
APC: 59%
PDP: 29%
NNPP: 1%
Others: 1%
SouthEast
Labor: 72%
APC: 12%
PDP: 15%
NNPP and Others: 1%
South South
Labor 40%
APC 29%
PDP 29%
NNPP and others 2%
The stories behind the numbers
In 2019 APC polled 55.60% of total votes
PDP did 41.22%
From closer look, APC has dropped numbers from 55% to about 45%
The Atiku Northern factor, the poor performance of Ahab and a few other factors ensured the decrease
The poll points to an APC rout.. 45.1% of total votes
PDP: 31.9%
Labor 17.3%
NNPP 4.7%
Others 1%
But wait for it..
What is instructive is, If PDP were United with Obi, Kwankwanso, Wike
The poll would be reading
APC 45.1%
PDP 53.9%
Others 1%
If the poll ends this way, its a Pyrrhic victory for APC
A combined opposition in the next election would most likely end APCs reign
Summaries from each zones
SE will post d biggest % win for any candidate with Obi posting 70% win
NorthWest as usual would account for about 10% of total votes cast in the election
Every election season, d Party that wins Kwara wins Presidential.. Its not changing this year
APC will win in 4 regions
Labor will take 2 regions
But the huge % win in SE wont help. The % of total votes cast from SE will be less than 3% (based on INEC data released so far)
The summary
To dethrone an incumbent, opposition needs to come together.
Another pointer
If the election were to hold in the South Alone.. Labor would coast to victory
This reminds us of CPC before the merger with ACN..
As at today Feb 16, 2023
The only path to victory for PDP is if APC pull out of the contest
The only path to victory for Labor is if we are looking for a Southern President
In 2027, if they come back together as a one big family, the possibilities are endless